4H Golf Tournament this Saturday

The annual Fremont County 4-H Golf Tournament is at the Lander Golf Course this Saturday. The annual fundraiser is set for a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course.

Registration on Saturday can be done starting at 10 a.m. for $90 per player.

There is a Million Dollar Hole in One for 1 Player with a raffle for a greater chance to get drawn. Each player will also be able to take a shot for a $10,000 hole in one during the tournament.

There will be fun games and prizes throughout the day of the tournament.

For more information call 307-857-3654.