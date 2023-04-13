4H Golf Tournament set for May 6, early registration is open now

Registration is now open for the Fremont County 4-H Golf Tournament. The annual fundraiser is set for May 6 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course.

Early registration is appreciated and is open until April 20th and is $300 per team of 4 or $80 per player. Registration can also be done at the tournament starting at 10 a.m., an additional $10 per player is required the day of.

There is a Million Dollar Hole in One for 1 Player with a raffle for a greater chance to get drawn. Each player will also be able to take a shot for a $10,000 hole in one during the tournament.

There will be fun games and prizes throughout the day of the tournament.

For more information call 307-857-3654.