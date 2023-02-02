44th annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt results announced

(Riverton, WY) – The 44th annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt happened last weekend and five teams were scheduled to participate. However, due to weather and road closures, two teams were unable to make it. The three teams that did make it braved the winter storm.

“It was a TOUGH day hunting for the ladies with the snow and wind, but they managed to have fun,” shared organizer Jessica Smith.

Below are the results from the hunt.

1st Place:

Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin

Judged by Tristyn Casper

Harvested 2 Rabbits Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin (h/t Jessica Smith)

2nd Place:

Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate

Judged by Christina Grooms

Harvested 1 Rabbit Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate (h/t Jessica Smith)

3rd Place:

Jessica Casper & KLa Watts

Judged by Henry Choate

Did not harvest any rabbits Jessica Casper & KLa Watts (h/t Jessica Smith)

“Want to give a HUGE THANK YOU to all of our local businesses that sponsored or donated to this year’s hunt,” Jessica said.

h/t Jessica Smith

“We look forward to seeing everyone next year in Shoshoni for the 45th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt on January 12th and 13th, 2024!”