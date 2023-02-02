44th annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt results announced

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
h/t Jessica Smith

(Riverton, WY) – The 44th annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt happened last weekend and five teams were scheduled to participate. However, due to weather and road closures, two teams were unable to make it. The three teams that did make it braved the winter storm.

“It was a TOUGH day hunting for the ladies with the snow and wind, but they managed to have fun,” shared organizer Jessica Smith.

Below are the results from the hunt.

Advertisement

1st Place:
Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin
Judged by Tristyn Casper
Harvested 2 Rabbits

Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin (h/t Jessica Smith)

2nd Place:
Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate
Judged by Christina Grooms
Harvested 1 Rabbit

Jacque Stoldt & Shanna Choate (h/t Jessica Smith)

3rd Place:
Jessica Casper & KLa Watts
Judged by Henry Choate
Did not harvest any rabbits

Jessica Casper & KLa Watts (h/t Jessica Smith)

“Want to give a HUGE THANK YOU to all of our local businesses that sponsored or donated to this year’s hunt,” Jessica said.

Advertisement
h/t Jessica Smith

“We look forward to seeing everyone next year in Shoshoni for the 45th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt on January 12th and 13th, 2024!”

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.