40th Wind River Rodeo Roundup: Military Appreciation Night

Presentation of Flags opens Military Appreciation Night at the Fremont County Fair. h/t Carol Harper

(Riverton, WY) The Wind River Rodeo Roundup celebrated its 40th year at the 2022 Fremont County Fair with a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, August 1.

Opening ceremonies included a procession of flags representing the branches of the U.S. military–Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and POW-MIA–with the National Anthem sung by Ike Lynn of Cornerstone Community Church.

Proceeding afterward was an exciting night of events which included Bareback Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, SPRA Breakaway, Tie-Down Roping, WPRA Barrel Racing, and (non-PRCA) Bull Riding.

Bareback Bronc Riding
Steer Wrestling & Team Roping
Saddle Bronc Riding
Tie-Down Roping
WRPA Barrel Racing
Bull Riding (Non-PRCA)

