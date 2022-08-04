40th Wind River Rodeo Roundup: Military Appreciation Night

(Riverton, WY) The Wind River Rodeo Roundup celebrated its 40th year at the 2022 Fremont County Fair with a Military Appreciation Night on Monday, August 1.

Opening ceremonies included a procession of flags representing the branches of the U.S. military–Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and POW-MIA–with the National Anthem sung by Ike Lynn of Cornerstone Community Church.

Proceeding afterward was an exciting night of events which included Bareback Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, SPRA Breakaway, Tie-Down Roping, WPRA Barrel Racing, and (non-PRCA) Bull Riding.

Bareback Bronc Riding



Steer Wrestling & Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

WRPA Barrel Racing