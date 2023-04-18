(Kinnear, WY) – The 40 Something Cowgirls Kinnear Chapter spent their Sunday “Easter egg” hunting on horseback at the Sowers Ranch between Kinnear and Crowheart.

In total, 27 ladies searched a field for hanging ribbons in trees, which earned them an Easter basket. This is a tradition that has happened since the chapter was formed in February 2020. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

This year was the largest turnout they’ve had, shared Chapter Queen Marillyn Ivan Day. Around nine riders came down from Thermopolis, and one lady from Casper joined Sunday’s event.

Normally, it’s before Easter, but due to weather, it was postponed a week this year and last year. After they find ribbons and get in a couple of mile ride, they mosey on over to Cary Sowers’s home, where they tie up and enjoy a meal he’s prepared. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The 40 Something Cowgirls is a social group for women with an interest in horses. The Kinnear Chapter has around 50 current members, Marillyn shared.

The only requirement is a $45 membership fee, and after that, they come to whatever they want.

“No pressure. No drama,” Marillyn said.

They try to do a monthly trail ride and all kinds of different events, shows, and clinics. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“It’s all about getting out and having a good experience with you and your horses and other good ladies,” Marillyn continued. “Women tend to bring drama, and we don’t allow it. We get together and have a good time and help support each other when we need it.”

They have members 21 and up; it’s not just for ladies over 40.

Anyone interested in joining the Kinnear Chapter can reach out to Marillyn through Facebook or by emailing [email protected].