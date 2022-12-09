4 local projects awarded grants from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $344,753 to 21 grant projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting. Of those 21 grants, three of them were awarded to Fremont County projects totaling $48,100.

Awards were given to various projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, and educational programming.

The following projects were awarded for Fremont County:

Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center, Eastern Shoshone Dictionary and Database Project, $24,100

Friends of South Pass, Ervin Store Exhibition Remodel, $3,500

Lander Performing Arts, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company Outreach, $8,000

Central Wyoming College Foundation, Pathways to Indigenous Understanding, $12,500