3rd Annual Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival: Celebrating reading, writing, and all literary arts!

The Fremont County Library System presents the 3rd Annual Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival!

What makes Bookmarked unique? The Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival invites both published and unpublished writers from across the state to participate. Readers are invited to participate as well. The event is free and open to the public with events all weekend!

Three days of events include:

The Houlihan Narratives, Award ceremony and readings from our Teen Writing Contest, Readings from local and statewide writers, A keynote speech & paid dinner w/ Author Percival Everett, Local Wyoming Author Book Fair, Giveaways all weekend long, & much, much, more!

Stay tuned for more information on each event.

When: September 16-19th

Where: Lander Library

Who: Open to All

This program is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.