39th Annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days Feb. 8-9

University of Wyoming Extension will offer more than 25 educational sessions at this year’s Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton Feb. 8-9 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton, Wyoming.

All events are free and open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions for both days begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m., with free lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women at 1 p.m. both days.

Workshop topics include alfalfa weevil control, predator management, hay marketing strategies, livestock management in extreme temperatures, succession planning and invasive grasses. All presentations will be recorded and uploaded to the UW Extension YouTube page following the event.

Presenters include representatives of the Wyoming Wool Growers Association, Fremont County Weed and Pest District, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming WYldlife Fund and Fremont County Trappers.

Lance VandenBoogart, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service, will provide Wednesday’s keynote address. In addition to discussing recent extreme weather events in Fremont County, VandenBoogart will share resources that allow users to access weather conditions and forecast information specific to their farms or ranches.

Thursday’s keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. John Barrasso. He will discuss the latest news from Washington, including updates on the new Farm Bill and other legislation relevant to Wyoming residents.

A four-session private pesticide applicator program will be available Thursday. Participants who complete the program are eligible for the issuance or renewal of their Wyoming private pesticide applicator licenses.

The full program can be viewed here.

For more information, email Marshall at [email protected] or call (307) 332-1018.