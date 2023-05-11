35 days out for local to carry the Flame of Hope across Berlin, Brandenburg

(Riverton, WY) – Special Olympics Wyoming announced in April that Special Olympics Wyoming athlete Lewis Fancher of Riverton and Law Enforcement officer (Ret) Keith Groeneweg of Cheyenne were selected as part of the Final Leg team, serving as a Guardian of the Flame® as they run the “Flame of Hope” throughout Berlin and Brandenburg in June, leading up to the start of the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Final Leg runners from around the world were selected to proudly represent their local Torch Run and Special Olympics Programs. The Final Leg team will embark running the Flame of Hope throughout cities and communities across Germany at various events, honoring the spirit of the Special Olympics global movement and delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion. The Final Leg Team will safely deliver the “Flame of Hope” to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin Opening Ceremony on 17 June 2023.

Special Olympics never asks athletes, volunteers, or their families to cover the cost of participation. The organization relies heavily on local fundraising efforts to support the costs of providing programming, travel, uniforms, and competitions. In just 35 days, Keith and Lewis will carry the Flame of Hope as part of the @letrforso Final Leg for #Berlin2023. They’ve set goals to raise funds to benefit the athletes of @SpecialOlympics. Please consider donating via their Final Leg fundraising pages and show the world that we are #UnbeatableTogether.

•Lewis Fancher: https://igfn.us/vf/FinalLeg2023/LewisFancher

•Keith Groeneweg: https://igfn.us/vf/FinalLeg2023/KeithGroeneweg

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® Final Leg for the 2023 World Games will take place from 14 June – 17 June 2023. A team of 109 members – which includes eighty-seven law enforcement officer runners, eight International Special Olympics athletes, along with up to 32 German Special Olympics athletes and logistics personnel – will serve as Guardians of the Flame as they run the Flame of Hope throughout Germany. The Final Leg and community visits will raise excitement for the World Games throughout the country.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics (LETR) is Special Olympics’ largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world. Over 100,000 law enforcement members in all 50 U.S. States, 12 Canadian provinces/territories, and forty-four countries contribute to LETR efforts annually as Guardians of the Flame®, ensuring the delivery of the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to the Opening Ceremony of local Special Olympics competitions, state/provincial Games, and national/regional Games.

For more information on the Final Leg team and the members participating, please visit www.letr-finalleg.org.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS WYOMING

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.sowy.org

