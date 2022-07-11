33rd annual Thunder Run held in Fort Washakie Sunday

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The 33rd annual Thunder Run was held at the Path of Honor on Sunday, July 10.

The Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club annually selects a Veterans memorial from across the State of Wyoming to hold a memorial service the weekend following the 4th of July.

Club members join from not only Wyoming but Montana and Colorado for this annual event. In addition to the memorial service, they raise money for the memorials to help with things such as maintenance.

Advertisement