30th Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross kicks off next Friday, July 15-17

Car collectors and enthusiasts from across the region will gather in Riverton again this weekend for the 30th Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show and Autocross competition. The festivities are once again part of Riverton’s Rendezvous weekend.

The fun kicks off Friday, July 15th with the annual Friday Night Cruise and parade in Riverton. This year the parade will begin at Sutherland’s on North Federal Boulevard and continue toward Main Street. Participants should start meeting about 5:00 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:00 p.m.

Following the parade, the cars will park on Main Street for folks to take a closer look. Main will be closed to traffic at that point for the public to check out displays, live music, food trucks, and much more. Special events will be hosted at several downtown establishment, including Full Blown Mosey performing at Livestock.

On Saturday, July 16th the car show and autocross competitions begin. View cars on display all day, or bring your Muscle Car, Hotrod, Kustom, Truck, Race car etc. and join the fun!

Win the ‘People’s Choice Award” and your car will be the inspiration for next year’s artwork on all advertising and t-shirts. No pre-registration is necessary. All award winners will receive a custom powder coated steel plaque, donated by 3c Fabrication and RuggedWerx.

After you’ve tried some grub at the Food Truck rally, head on over to the crowd favorite, Autocross, where you can watch cars racing the clock on a closed court.

Once again, events will be held at Central Wyoming College with the car show on the south lawn and autocross happening in the parking lot west of campus, near Hill Street.

Events will be held all day Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The autocross continues Sunday, July 17th at 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2022 RMRCC EVENT SCHEDULE

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Rebels and this year’s events, follow their Facebook page here!