307 Select Gold and Silver teams have strong showing at US Cup

A pair of Fremont County girls competed in what is advertised as the largest youth soccer tournament in America from July 12 to July 17th in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the US Cup Soccer championship. Brit Richards of Lander fought for the ball at the US Cup {h/t Skye Coleman-Weisz}

Kirra Coleman-Weisz of Riverton Middle School and Brit Richards of Lander played for the respective 307 Select Girls Gold and Silver teams. Both squads competed well against a 16-team bracket representing teams from across the United States.

Coleman-Weisz played for the 307 Select Silver team which reached the finals after holding their first seven opponents scoreless. In the championship match they fell 2-0 to a team from Chicago.

Kirra Coleman-Weisz of Riverton muscled a defender off the ball at the US Cup {h/t Skye Coleman-Weisz}

Richards, playing for the Gold team reached the semi-finals of their 16-team bracket before being falling 2-0 in a shootout in the single-elimination tournament.

Both girls play together on the Riverton Rampage traveling team.

307 Select is an organization that draws the best age division soccer players in Wyoming for regional and national competition. In addition to Richards and Coleman-Weisz from Fremont County there were girls from Casper, Gillette, Sheridan, Cheyenne, Laramie and Rock Springs on the two teams. The 307 Select Silver team displayed their Brown and Gold flag while being awarded their runner-up trophy {h/t Skye Coleman-Weisz}

The two middle school students travel frequently for individual games and tournaments across the region during the spring and summer months.

The US Cup in Minneapolis represents teams from New York, Florida, Texas, California and all parts in between. To have the runner-up in one 16-team bracket and a semi-finalist in another is a great testament to competitive soccer in Wyoming.