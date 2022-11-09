30 Years at the Net for Dominic Littleshield

Dominic Littleshield has called a lot of volleyball games, hundreds in fact over a 30-year career as a Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) official.

Littleshield is a familiar sight at local volleyball matches, either working high in the chair on the far side of the net or working the floor side between the two team benches.

Littleshield was recognized and honored last week for his three decades of service to the student-athletes of Wyoming with a plaque honoring his 30-year career.

Dominic Littleshield of Arapahoe has officiated volleyball since 1992 – {h/t WHSAA}

WHSAA director Ron Laird presented Littleshield with the prestigious honor during the all-class state volleyball tournament last weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Littleshield works all aspects of the game from lead official to line judge.

During the winter months, you’ll often find him running the clock or scoring at St. Stephen’s home basketball games.