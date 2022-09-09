30 plus degree high temperature drop from yesterday to today, precipitation likely

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, behind yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will only reach the 50s in Fremont County today.

It may also be a wet and cloudy start to the day, especially across the north.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 50’s for most of the County, with Dubois topping out at a chilly 48 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 40’s, with Dubois also staying cool at night at 35 degrees.

Tomorrow, dry, and the fall-like temps continue, and a warm-up back into the 70s and 80s is expected by Sunday.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.