30 pile controlled burn taking place near Atlantic City today; expect to see smoke

(Fremont County, WY) – Folks may notice a large plume of smoke in the South Pass area today, February 2, the result of a multi-pile controlled burn according to a post shared on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Facebook page.

“Seeing smoke on South Pass today? Firefighters are taking advantage of good conditions to burn about 30 piles at Miner’s Delight, approximately 5 miles NE of Atlantic City.” h/t BLM

“The piles are the result of a thinning project that created a protective fuel break around the historic site to make future wildfires easier to control.

“Smoke may be visible in the area today and for a day or two after the burn.”