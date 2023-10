(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the warm, sunny weather we have seen over the past few days has ended, and today will see the start of cool and unsettled weather across the state.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur throughout the day, with steadier rain and high-elevation snow arriving later tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and lower 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 30’s.

