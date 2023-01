(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow continues for the north today, with gusty winds expected for portions of the county today.

Jeffrey City, Dubois and the South Pass area are expected to see 30+ mph wind gusts.

High temperatures will be a little all over the place today, with Shoshoni at 16 degrees, Jeffrey City and Riverton in the 20’s, and Dubois, Lander and Pavillion in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper teens for most. h/t NWSR