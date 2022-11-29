3 arrested, 108 stopped during 2022 WHP Border War Operation

(Statewide) – Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12.

Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 114th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Hwy 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Fort Collins this year.

Wyoming law enforcement in Laramie and Albany counties also issued 25 speeding citations, three seatbelt citations, 40 other citations, and issued 54 warnings.

The weather was not a factor in southeastern Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatal crashes reported during this enforcement operation.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 121 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2022 compared to 107 a year ago.

