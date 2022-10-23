3.1 Miles in the October Wind – Gallery of Fremont County Runners

Randy Tucker
The Lander Tigers and Riverton Wolverines start the Class 3-A race - {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lander Runners

Riverton Runners

Wyoming Indian, St. Stephen’s, Ft. Washakie and Wind River runners….with a couple of twins from Saratoga

