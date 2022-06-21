2nd Annual Riverton Pink Ribbon Run happening July 30th

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is seeking your help to register a team in the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run to help raise breast cancer awareness, celebrate the warriors, and honor the loved ones lost to this terrible disease.

WBCI is a Wyoming-based, volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnoses and support those in the fight of their life. Here are just a few of the services WBCI grants have funded since grant funding began in 2017.

The Riverton Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, July 30th is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am at the SageWest Riverton Campus. Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

With your help, we can change the devastating impact of breast cancer!

Last year’s race had over 80 participants and raised $2500. In addition, SageWest presented the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s President, Cara Nett, with a check for $1000. 2021 Riverton Pink Ribbon Run starting line.

According to Cara Nett, “The event in Riverton was amazing. We can’t say how much we appreciate the SageWest Health Care team in everything they did to host the event in honor of WBCI and our local survivors. Funds raised are vital to Fremont County and can be used to pay for breast cancer screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, and ultrasounds. If you or someone you know needs help paying for breast cancer screening or diagnostic testing, WBCI can help. Call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.”

Are you a survivor? You can join other survivors at the Survivor Celebration Breakfast from 6:30-7:30 am at the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria on the day of the race. Survivors can RSVP for the breakfast at [email protected]. And as always, survivors always register for the race for FREE!

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.

If you would like to have a vendor booth at the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run, email [email protected]. Suggested donation of $50.