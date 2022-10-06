29th annual Bighorn Bash happening November 5

(DUBOIS, WY) – Since 1993, the National Bighorn Sheep Center has shared the story of the Whiskey Mountain herd, the once-largest wintering herd of rocky mountain bighorn sheep in North America. Alongside tales of thousands of sheep that once decorated Whiskey Mountain is the story of the herd’s decline: a pneumonia outbreak in the winter of 1990. Once populated with 2,000-2,500 sheep, today, the herd is fractions of that, according to biologist’s estimates.

Staff at the National Bighorn Sheep Center uses the Whiskey Mountain Herd and its story of disease and related decline as a teaching tool for conservation and wildlife management programs for the nearly 20,000 that the Center reaches each year in its mission: to provide education and outreach for the national conservation of wild sheep, wildlife, and wild lands.

On November 5th, 2022, the Center will host its Annual Bighorn Bash, a banquet to provide critical funds to support the non-profit’s museum and national outreach programs, such as a Wild Sheep Webinar Series launched in 2022, youth programming around the state and country, and a youth Camp Bighorn.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement around this year’s Bash, themed Wildlife on Whiskey, Wyoming Whiskey has sponsored the evening, distilling a one-of-a-kind, private barrel of whiskey to honor the Whiskey Mountain herd and the National Bighorn Sheep Center’s role in conservation education. Bottled from Wyoming Whiskey’s Private Stock Program (barrels that are selected not only for their superior quality but for their uniqueness in taste), this barrel is from the top 1% of the rack house and has been reduced to perfect drinkability at 93 proof. The label itself boasts photos of the herd’s rams and Whiskey Mountain taken by local wildlife photographer, Bill Sincavage. Fewer than 100 bottles are available.

Each year the Center offers a silent and live auction, raffles, games, and entertainment in addition to a “Big 4 Raffle” where one can enter to win a Cannondale NEO 2 E-Bike, Maven Binoculars, a Weatherby rifle, or a trip to Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake, Montana.

Support conservation education on Saturday, November 5th by joining us at the Bighorn Bash. Doors open at 5PM. Dinner tickets can be purchased by calling 307-455-3429.

We thank this year’s Bash Sponsors: Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, Gannett Realty