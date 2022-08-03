22-year-old NOLS student killed in lightning strike accident Tuesday evening

(Lander, WY) – The National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) has shared the following press release concerning the tragic passing of a student on an outdoor educator course, after a lightning strike on Tuesday evening.

“In the early evening of August 2 2022, a 22-year old student on a NOLS outdoor educator course was struck by lightning while in Camp in the Absaroka mountains.

“The student went into cardiac arrest; course members responded immediately and performed CPR for over an hour. Despite those efforts, the student died at the scene.

“NOLS notified Teton County search and rescue, who arrived on scene via helicopter.

“Both the deceased student and a second adult student who was also injured were flown to Jackson within 4 hours of the incident.

“The president of NOLS notified the parents of the deceased student and remains in contact with them.

“‘This is a very sad day for NOLS, our students and our families. We extend our deepest condolences to the family of our student who passed away on this course and are focused on supporting their family through this difficult process,’ said Terri Watson, president at NOLS.

“NOLS is also supporting the injured student, who remained hospitalized and in stable condition.

“The course stayed in the mountains overnight and will return from their Journey Wednesday, August 3. NOLS staff are preparing to support them upon their return.

“‘Out of respect, we will not release the names of those involved in this incident and we ask everyone to respect the privacy wishes of family and friends through this process,’ Watson said.

“NOLS would like to acknowledge the Teton County Search and Rescue (TSCAR) and is grateful for their professional assistance.”

The full TSCAR release can be viewed here.