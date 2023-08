217 south Main Street

Hudson

Start Date: 09/02/2023

End Date: 09/02/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 01:00 pm

This sale includes items from the Union Bar that will not be used in the new bar and mercantile store. Some interesting pieces from the past 30-40 years. Something for everyone. Plus tons of Christmas and Halloween decorations, glassware and bar decor. Sat Sept 2 9-1pm Sun 12-3.

