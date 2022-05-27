20th Annual Lander Brewfest is coming soon!

The Lander Chamber of Commerce is back with the 20th Annual Lander Brewfest, presented by Fremont Toyota on June 10th and 11th. The Lander Brewfest will be serving over 90+ beers with a wide variety of styles for every beer drinker. Expect to find some of the best central Wyoming food vendors to accompany the great beer selection. For extra entertainment, Bob Lefevre & The Already Gone will perform Friday and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine will perform Saturday.

Dates: Friday, June 10th, 5-9 pm, Saturday, June 11th, 2-7 pm

Location: Lander City Park

Pricing: 1 Day Pass- $45 Weekend Pass- $70

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online to save time, or at the games featured and Event

Breweries for this year’s event include:

Accomplice Beer Co

Cody Craft Brewing

Lander Brewing

Luminous Brewhouse

Melvin Brewing

Roadhouse Brewery

Roosters Brewing

UTOG Brewing

Snowy Mountain Brewery

Mountain Hops Brewhouse

Coal Creek Tap

Upslope Brewing

Altitude Chophouse and Brewery

Jeremiah Johnson Brewery

Bond’s Brewing

Gruner Brothers Brewing

Black Tooth Brewing

WYOld West Brewing

James & James Seltzer

Snake River Brewing

Farmstead Cider

Smith Alley Brewing

Crow Peak Brewery

Vernal Brewing

Ten Sleep Brewing

Bootstrap Brewing

Freedom’s Edge Brewing

Wind River Brewing

Western Distributors

Teton Distributors

A complete list of breweries can be found online as well.

Fremont Toyota generously supports Lander Brewfest with additional sponsorship from Holiday Inn Express, County 10, Lander Valley Farmer’s Market, Wyoming Waste Systems, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, Stanley Steemers, Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, McDonald’s, Wind River Hotel & Casino, First American Title, Fremont Therapy Group, and Home Source Realty.

Attendees are always encouraged to walk to Brewfest or utilize a designated driver. Lander Brewfest provides designated driver service free of charge at the event. More information about this year’s event—including information on brewers, sponsors, FAQs, and volunteer sign-ups—can be found at landerbrewfest.com.