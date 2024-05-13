More

    2024 Lander Brewfest tickets remain at 2023 prices – Over 30 brewers and 6 distillers to participate

    Sponsored by Lander Chamber of Commerce
    (Lander, WY) – Prices for nearly everything are skyrocketing, but not for tickets to 2024 Lander Brewfest.

    Lander’s unofficial summer kickoff will take place Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8 at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and will feature 2023 pricing: one-day passes remain $50 and weekend passes will stay at $75.

    “Things are tough out there right now for a lot of people, and we have our fantastic sponsors to thank for underwriting Lander Brewfest and making it possible to keep our ticket prices the same as last year,” said Owen Sweeney, CEO of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “Fremont Toyota continues to be our fantastic Presenting Sponsor, and I can’t fail to mention Wind River Hotel & Casino, which once again is our Platinum Sponsor. So many local businesses help us with this event; it’s a real community endeavor.

    “Thanks to our tireless Program & Event Coordinator Meghan Manning, we’ve locked in more than 30 brewers and six distillers from around Wyoming and the northern Rocky Mountain region. Lander Brewfest is one of Fremont County’s most popular annual events, and we take seriously our reputation as ‘The Best Little Brewfest in the West!’”

    Live music will be provided on Friday evening by Sheridan-based folk/Americana band The Two Tracks and on Saturday John Roberts y Pan Blanco will play their brand of Afro-Latin salsa funk. In between, a Saturday morning Golf with the Brewers 9-Hole Scramble will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Lander Golf Course.

    Lander Brewfest is PRESENTED BY:

    Fremont Toyota 

    And sponsored by:

    PLATINUM SPONSOR

    Wind River Hotel & Casino

    GOLD LEVEL SPONSORS

    County 10

    Hampton Inn & Suites Riverton

    Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lander

    The Inn at Lander 

    Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel

    Wyoming.com

    307 Adventures

    SILVER LEVEL SPONSORS

    Home Source Realty

    Rocky Mountain Power

    Wind River Power Sports

    BRONZE LEVEL SPONSORS

    Cornerstone Realty Group

    Lander Bar

    Lander Valley Farmers Market

    Law Office of Zachary Mahlum

    LOR Foundation

    McDonald’s

    Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union

    Porter’s Mountain View Supply 

    Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking & Fine Cabinetry

    Twin Pines RV Park & Campground

    WyoGlass

    Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild

    Wyoming Waste Systems

    GOLF TOURNAMENT TITLE SPONSORS

    Edward Jones Investment, Lonnie Bull

    Summit West CPA Group

