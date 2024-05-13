2024 Lander Brewfest tickets remain at 2023 prices – Over 30 brewers and 6 distillers to participate

(Lander, WY) – Prices for nearly everything are skyrocketing, but not for tickets to 2024 Lander Brewfest.



Lander’s unofficial summer kickoff will take place Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8 at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and will feature 2023 pricing: one-day passes remain $50 and weekend passes will stay at $75.

“Things are tough out there right now for a lot of people, and we have our fantastic sponsors to thank for underwriting Lander Brewfest and making it possible to keep our ticket prices the same as last year,” said Owen Sweeney, CEO of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “Fremont Toyota continues to be our fantastic Presenting Sponsor, and I can’t fail to mention Wind River Hotel & Casino, which once again is our Platinum Sponsor. So many local businesses help us with this event; it’s a real community endeavor.



“Thanks to our tireless Program & Event Coordinator Meghan Manning, we’ve locked in more than 30 brewers and six distillers from around Wyoming and the northern Rocky Mountain region. Lander Brewfest is one of Fremont County’s most popular annual events, and we take seriously our reputation as ‘The Best Little Brewfest in the West!’”

Live music will be provided on Friday evening by Sheridan-based folk/Americana band The Two Tracks and on Saturday John Roberts y Pan Blanco will play their brand of Afro-Latin salsa funk. In between, a Saturday morning Golf with the Brewers 9-Hole Scramble will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Lander Golf Course.



