2023 Student Citizens, Shoshoni Citizen of the Year honored Wednesday night

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wind River Lodge #25 and Shoshoni Masonic Club held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 26. This event honored four Shoshoni High School Student Citizens of the Year and the Shoshoni Citizen of the Year.

The four 2023 John Coulthard Citizenship Awards for Student Citizen of the Year were presented to Cannon Campbell, Alex Mills, Sonja Post and Korbin DeWitt. Along with a plaque, each student received a $500 check.

Recipients of this award are selected by their peers, school staff and faculty. This is not an academic award, but given to those who are helpful, friendly, and embody being a good citizen and student.

Korbin DeWitt received his award from Tom Linnan Cannon Campbell received his award from Ken Cundall Sonja Post received her award from Joel Highsmith Alex Mills received his award from Max Mills

The E. Gayle Currah 2023 Shoshoni Citizen of the Year award was presented to Betty Powell. Betty Powell received her plaque from Jake Stetler

This year, the Shriners joined the dinner to recognize the Fremont County football players who will be participating in the 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl All-Star Football game. Playing from Fremont County on the North team include Gabe Harris (who was not in attendance), Matisse Weaver, Pehton Truempler and Braden Vincent. Shriners with the football players and their families