2023 Pinewood Derby held in Lander Saturday

(Lander, WY) – With precision, creativity, a dab of graphite lubricant, and a whole lot of fun, the Cub Scout Pack 4017 held their 2023 Pinewood Derby Saturday in Lander at the LDS Church.

They had 18 cars entered in the following categories: family, Cub Scouts, and primary activity boys.

In an effort to have a few more cars this year, the pack invited the primary activity boys from the church to participate with them.

Advertisement

Each car raced down the ramp four times, rotating which track it was on so they all had a fair shake, just in case there was something wonky with one of the tracks.

The family car that got 1st place was “Tickled Pink.”

Primary activity boys’ cars: 1st place Ethan T., 2nd place Pete T., 3rd place Xavier B.

Cub Scouts: 1st place Jace L., 2nd place Sam S., 3rd place Grady T.

Advertisement

The Best in Show went to Wyatt L. for his car “Ghostbusters.”

The three fastest cars overall were Jace L. – 151.75 mph, Ethan T. – 146.7 mph, and Sam S. – 144.7 mph.

County 10 got to chat with Cub Scout Jace, who had the overall fastest car.

Advertisement

“We did it last minute,” he shared about making his car. “We carved and painted it all last night.”

When asked how he felt about having the fastest car, he said, “It feels kinda weird.”

His favorite things about Scouts include the trophies and hikes, specifically hiking at Johnny Behind the Rocks.

Advertisement

Pack 4017 is the only one in Fremont County.

Jeffrey Binns, Cub Master for Pack 4017, shared that anyone interested in becoming a Scout can go to this website to learn more.