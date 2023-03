(Fremont County, WY) – What a final four we’re watching in the 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton!

The two-time mascot of the year, Shoshoni Wranglers and last year’s co-champ Arapaho Charter Warriors are in a dead heat at 50/50 after over 8,000 votes!

Meanwhile, St. Stephens fans have TURNED OUT Thursday as the Eagles pulled in front of the Pathfinder Panthers by a slim 55%-45% margin.

Final four voting ends Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!