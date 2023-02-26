2023 Mascot Challenge: Round 2 match-ups set; Voting begins Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company is ready for round two!
Four mascots were eliminated after receiving the least votes in round one. Those include; the Central Wyoming College Rustlers, Dubois Rams, Wind River Cougars and Wyoming Indian Chiefs.
The remaining eight mascots now move into head-to-head match-ups based on the seeds they received from the overall voting in round one. Match-ups include:
#1 Arapaho Charter Warriors Vs. Fort Washakie Eagles
#4 Shoshoni Wranglers Vs. #5 Frontier Academy Phoenix
#2 St. Stephens Eagles Vs. #7 Lander Tigers
#3 Pathfinder Panthers Vs. #6 Riverton Wolverines
In total, 14,364 votes were cast in round one!
Round two opens Monday and continues through Wednesday, March 1st.