2023 Mascot Challenge: Panthers jump out to big, early lead over Eagles

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton has entered the final four!

And after the first 12 hours of voting, one of the two match-ups has been a near run-away. Defending co-champion, the Pathfinder Panthers have a nearly 90%-10% lead over the St. Stephens Eagles as of 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Voting opened Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. and continues through Friday at 5:00 p.m.

In the other match-up the Shoshoni Wranglers are neck-and-neck with our other returning co-champion, the Arapaho Charter Warriors. As of 6:00 a.m. it was exactly 50/50!

