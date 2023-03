(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 Mascot Challenge has blown all of our expectations out of the water! We’re at nearly half a million votes!

Entering the final day of voting, Shoshoni’s Wranglers have a very slim 51%-49% lead over the Pathfinder Panthers. So, despite the HUGE number of votes anything can happen.

Make sure to get your final tallies in by CLICKING HERE.

A huge thank you to the folks making this even possible including Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton.