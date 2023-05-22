2023 LVHS Graduation Ceremony: photos/full live-stream recording

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Lander Valley High School graduation ceremony was held in the LVHS gym Sunday afternoon, where hundreds of attendees celebrated the class of 2023 in what Principal Brad Neuendorff commented was the most well-attended commencement he has seen his entire time at the district. h/t Vince Tropea

Those in attendance were welcomed by the fanfare and processional courtesy of the LVHS Band, the presentation of the colors by the LVHS Military Science class, a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by the Valley Singers (who also performed “You Are the New Day” by the King Sisters later in the ceremony), a welcoming address from FCSD #1 school board Chairperson Jared Kail, and the “Honor Song” performed by the 307 Alliance Singers and Drummers. Jared Kail welcomes the crowd. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea The Valle Singers. h/t Vince Tropea 307 Alliance Singers. h/t Vince Tropea



Following the welcomes and introductions were the student addresses from Rylee Parkhurst and Jamison Thatch, as well as a speech from the student-selected speaker, which once again this year was language arts teacher Tyler Roberts.

Advertisement

Rylee Parkhurst. h/t Vince Tropea Jamison Thatch. h/t Vince Tropea Tyler Roberts. h/t Vince Tropea



Neuendorff and Assistant Principal Hillary Reisig were then tasked with presenting diplomas and introducing the Class of 2023, along with student body president Gabriel Dickinson, who announced the moment when the graduates were officially allowed to turn their tassels. Assistant Principal Reisig announces the graduates. h/t Vince Tropea Principal Neuendorff. h/t Vince Tropea Student body president Gabriel Dickinson. h/t Vince Tropea



Before the crowd knew it, the graduates were already throwing their caps in the air while the aptly titled class song “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog marked the end of the celebration.

The class flower this year was the orchid, and the class motto was “Did you ever stop to think and forget to start again?” by A.A. Milne.

The graduation ceremony can be viewed in its entirety below.

Advertisement



Congratulations Class of 2023, and enjoy reliving the big day with the above livestream recording and all of the pictures below! h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea