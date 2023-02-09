2023 General Session reaches bill crossover period

(Cheyenne, WY) – After convening Jan. 10, the Wyoming Legislature has reached the midway point for the 2023 General Session. Wednesday marked the crossover period for the body, meaning it was the last day for third reading in the house of origin. Any legislation that did not successfully pass third reading in the primary chamber will not go on for further consideration.

At the start of the session, a total of 497 bills and resolutions were numbered for introduction. With three weeks remaining in this year’s session, 260 bills remain active. The Senate introduced 197 pieces of legislation and 139 of those bills have moved to the House for consideration. The House introduced 300 bills and passed 121 on to the Senate for deliberation. Seventy-five percent of the committee bills numbered for introduction passed the house of origin, while 42 percent of individually sponsored bills moved on for further consideration.

In addition to the bills currently being considered, legislators are finishing work on the State’s 2023-2024 supplemental budget. The bodies will spend the coming weeks reconciling the differences between the final Senate and House versions of the budget bill through a joint conference committee. After each Chamber votes to concur on the conference committee’s action, the budget bill will be sent to the Governor for his consideration.

In accordance with the 2023 legislative schedule adopted by Management Council, Feb. 24 is the last day for bills to be reported out of committee in the second house and Feb. 27 will be the last day for committee of the whole. March 1 is scheduled to be the last day for third reading on bills in the second house. Lawmakers will recess on Feb. 20 and are expected to adjourn sine die March 3.

The form to submit interim topics will be available on the Legislature’s website starting Friday through Feb. 24. Suggested topics may originate from any source but must be submitted and presented to joint committees by a legislator. The interim topic submissions will be compiled for consideration by joint committees during the last week of the 2023 General Session.

The Wyoming Legislature encourages the public to continue participating in the legislative process. For a complete list of all the bills and to watch the proceedings both live and on demand, please visit the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov.