2023 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge now accepting applications

(Fremont County, WY) – IMPACT 307 has announced they are accepting applications for their 2nd annual Start-Up Challenge in Fremont County. Brian Young, the Assistant Director to Fremont County, stated that he was impressed with the number of applicants with viable business models presented to him last year, and is looking forward to seeing the applications this year. Young remains the point of contact for entrepreneurs who have a product or business idea and need more information about their next steps.

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to

growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive. As the Assistant Director for Fremont County, Wyoming, Young, who graduated with a law degree, has over 20 years of experience with companies ranging from startups to global corporations. He has held leadership positions at publicly traded corporate entities and founded several small businesses. His background includes governance, taxation, and executive management.

The 2023 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is now accepting applications through February 20th for new business ideas in area. The format for Start Up Challenges is a 3 stage process: an application period, followed by selection period where the finalists are chosen by a panel, and finally a “Pitch Night” where the finalists present their idea in front of a panel of judges. The winner(s) receive seed money and other professional resources to help them continue to develop their idea and plan, all free of charge. Applying for the IMPACT Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is also free and can be accessed here.

Young encourages people to reach out to him, even if they are at the very beginning stages of an idea, as he can provide guidance or refer the entrepreneur through every step of the process.

For more information about IMPACT Fremont County and its services, you can email Brian Young directly at [email protected]. Check out our Coffee Time interview with Brian here.