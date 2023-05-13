2023 Fremont County High School Graduation ceremony Roundup

Vince Tropea
(Fremont County, WY) – It’s that time of year again, and starting this week our graduates will be celebrated at various ceremonies across the county.

Below are the times and dates, the locations will be either in the gyms or football fields at the schools.

  • FCSD #1 – Lander Valley High School: 5/21, 1:00 PM; Pathfinder High School: 5/19 6:00 PM
  • FCSD #2 – 5/28, 2:00 PM
  • FCSD #6 – 5/26, 4:00 PM
  • FCSD #14 – 5/21, 2:00 PM
  • FCSD #21 – 5/21, 11:00 AM
  • FCSD #24 – 5/21, 2:00 PM
  • FCSD #25 – 5/21, 12:00 PM
  • FCSD #38 – 5/20, 1:00 PM
  • St. Stephens – 5/31, 4:00 PM

Congratulations graduates!

