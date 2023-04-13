2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest winners announced

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Tree Board met last night, April 12, and selected the first, second and third place winners for their annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.

This contest is an opportunity for kindergarteners through fifth graders to get creative with a design prompt. This year it was “Wonderful, Wild Wyoming Trees.” The winners in each grade level will receive gift certificates to Sweetwater Garden.

Check out the first place winners below.

Henry Warren, Kindergarten, St. Margaret’s

Luke Becker, 1st, Ashgrove

Valentino Underwood, 2nd, Willow Creek

Hope Armajo, 3rd, Arapahoe

Falyn Owen, 4th

Brooke Jones, 5th, Rendezvous

The Riverton Tree Board will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 29. They will plant trees at the ball fields off Smith Road and plan to read the proclamation at 9 am. They will meet again at 11 am at Riverton City Park by the Splash Pad.