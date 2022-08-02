2022 Sinks Canyon Photo Contest winners announced

(Lander, WY) – The 2022 Sinks Canyon Photo Contest has been judged and the winners are on display at the visitor center in the park.

Barbara McMahill won the Best of Show ribbon and prize money for her shot of a little girl sitting on the edge of a pool of water along the Popo Agie River in the canyon.

The next winners were the top ten photos, which all won a ribbon and cash prize.

Advertisement

Holly Sanderfer won two of the top ten pictures with her shots of fall leaves on a park trail and pink and purple flowers. Holly Sanderfer’s Top Ten picture h/t Randy Wise

Shad Hamilton won with his shot of a hiker in the Wind River Mountains, and Garhart Stephenson won with a shot of hikers in the mountains.

Kristina Quinn won for a fisherman at Louis Lake, and Nancy Alley won two of the top ten slots with shots of sandhill cranes and a whitetail fawn.

Dan Harris and Kenneth Rieman also won.

Winning honorable mention ribbons were Cinthia Hayford, Matthew Dillon, Audry Krise, McMahill, Alley, Sanderson and Stephenson.

Advertisement

The winning photos are on display at the park visitor center through Labor Day. People viewing them can vote on their favorite. The photo with the most votes will win a People’s Choice ribbon.

After Labor Day the photos will be on display at contest sponsor Westward Heights. The Sinks Canyon Natural Resource Council also sponsors the contest.

“Another great contest showing off our incredible park,” said Sinks Superintendent Jamie Simonson. “This is such a special way for people to explore our great outdoors.”