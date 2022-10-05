2022 Life Chain had over 90 participants in Lander

(Lander, WY) – On October 2, 2022, the annual Life Chain was held in Lander, the only Wyoming location listed on the Lifechain.org website this year, down from five in 2021, according to the press release from Karl Falken. Ideal weather helped encourage residents of Fremont County, 86 signed in and an estimated 10 more dropped in, to turn out as they joined others across the nation for the 34th annual Life Chain.

Participants stood and prayed along Main Street from 1st Street going west to 10th Street in remembrance of the babies whose lives have been lost to abortion, for people in crisis situations, and for the nation. Bev Paddleford, Chairman, and Janet Blackford, Treasurer of Life Chain, organized the event and provided the signs.

“Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for 90 minutes, praying for our nation and for an end to abortion,” according to the website. “It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”

“It’s wonderful that the body of Christ united in a common mission to carry on His work and celebrate His victory for life,” observed Lisa Sheehan, coordinator for the ongoing 40 Days For Life event that coincided with this one. “The only way to end the evil of abortion is ultimately through Christian love demonstrated in prayer, fasting, education, compassion and public witness.”

According to the press release, multiple Christian denominations were represented as well as numerous students from the Wyoming Catholic College.

“This is the 11th year we have done the Life Chain in Lander,” said Janet Blackford. “We have a community here that supports life from conception to death. We believe that the Lord is the one that changes people’s hearts. Our role is to share His message of love for all people no matter in utero or at the end of life. This event is our way of sharing that message with the broader community.”

The event drew much positive attention from passersby as they waved and honked as they drove or walked past, according to the press release.

“It concluded without incident and surely made a good impact on the community,” Falken noted. (h/t Karl Falken)