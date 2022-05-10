2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge: Cottonwood Wool

The 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge final pitch night is set to take place on Thursday, May 12th at 5:30 pm in Room #100 of the Health and Sciences Center on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the event is open to the public.

There will be a reception to follow at the Brunton/County 10 building right next door, where the winners will be announced and refreshments will be provided.

County 10 is featuring each of the four finalists and next up is Alicia Rux of Cottonwood Wool. Below is more information about this new business.

“Along with her husband Ben, Alicia has owned a ranch outside Crowheart for over 17 years. Her Cottonwood Creek farm and ranch has been producing high quality wool for years. After thinking for quite some time about how to use the “waste wool,” or wool not suitable for the textile market, she hit upon her business idea. Alicia’s company will pelletize wool to use as a soil additive and will compete as an alternative to peat, vermiculite, or grow bricks. Because of wool’s moisture retention qualities, a relatively small number of wool pellets will go a long way in allowing gardeners to use less water and have healthier plants than Wyoming’s drier climate usually allows.”

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

