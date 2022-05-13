2022 election season kicked-off this week

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings started yesterday, May 12th and are going through May 27th.
Filings for this time period include the following offices: U.S. Officials, Wyoming State Officials, Wyoming Legislative Officials, Fremont County Offices, Precinct Committee Men and Women, Mayors, and Councilmembers.
The Fremont County Election Office shared the following candidate filings through May 13th.
Fremont County Assessor
Republican Candidate(s):
Tara Berg
Fremont County Attorney
Republican Candidate(s):
Patrick LeBrun
Fremont County Clerk
Republican Candidate(s):
Julie Freese
Fremont County Clerk of District Court
Republican Candidate(s):
Kristi Green
Fremont County Coroner
Republican Candidate(s):
Erin Ivie
Fremont County Sheriff
Republican Candidate(s):
Ryan Lee
Fremont County Treasurer
Republican Candidate(s):
James Anderson
Commissioner District 4
Republican Candidate(s):
Michael Jones
Riverton Mayor
Richard Gard
State Senator (Senate District 25)
Republican Candidate(s):
Cale Case
State Representative (House District 28)
Republican Candidate(s):
John Winter
State Representative (House District 54)
Republican Candidate(s):
Lloyd Larsen
State Representative (House District 55)
Republican Candidate(s):
Ember Oakley
To review candidate filings for offices such as governor, state superintendent, and state auditor, click here.
