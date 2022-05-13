2022 election season kicked-off this week

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings started yesterday, May 12th and are going through May 27th.

Filings for this time period include the following offices: U.S. Officials, Wyoming State Officials, Wyoming Legislative Officials, Fremont County Offices, Precinct Committee Men and Women, Mayors, and Councilmembers.

The Fremont County Election Office shared the following candidate filings through May 13th.

Fremont County Assessor

Republican Candidate(s):

Tara Berg

Fremont County Attorney

Republican Candidate(s):

Patrick LeBrun

Fremont County Clerk

Republican Candidate(s):

Julie Freese

Fremont County Clerk of District Court

Republican Candidate(s):

Kristi Green

Fremont County Coroner

Republican Candidate(s):

Erin Ivie

Fremont County Sheriff

Republican Candidate(s):

Ryan Lee

Fremont County Treasurer

Republican Candidate(s):

James Anderson

Commissioner District 4

Republican Candidate(s):

Michael Jones

Riverton Mayor

Richard Gard

State Senator (Senate District 25)

Republican Candidate(s):

Cale Case

State Representative (House District 28)

Republican Candidate(s):

John Winter

State Representative (House District 54)

Republican Candidate(s):

Lloyd Larsen

State Representative (House District 55)

Republican Candidate(s):

Ember Oakley

To review candidate filings for offices such as governor, state superintendent, and state auditor, click here.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.