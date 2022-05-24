2022 election filings through Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – Candidate filings started on May 12th and are going through May 27th.
Filings for this time period include the following offices: U.S. Officials, Wyoming State Officials, Wyoming Legislative Officials, Fremont County Offices, Precinct Committee Men and Women, Mayors, and Councilmembers.
The Fremont County Election Office shared the following candidate filings through May 24th. The newest candidate filings are in bold. NOTE: On May 23, Joseph W. Lucero withdrew from the Coroner’s race and filed for County Commissioner District #3. That has been reflected below.
Lander City Council – Ward 1
Candidate(s): Joshua Hahn, Chris Hulme
Lander City Council – Ward 2
Candidate(s): Austin Shields, Missy White
Lander City Council – Ward 3
Candidate(s): John Larsen
Riverton City Council – Ward 1
Candidate(s): Kyle Larson, Dean Peranteaux (2yr Unexpired Term)
Riverton City Council – Ward 3
Candidate(s): Mike Bailey
Fremont County Assessor
Republican Candidate(s): Tara Berg
Fremont County Attorney
Republican Candidate(s): Patrick LeBrun
Fremont County Clerk
Republican Candidate(s): Julie Freese
Fremont County Clerk of District Court
Republican Candidate(s): Kristi Green
Fremont County Coroner
Republican Candidate(s): Erin Ivie
Fremont County Sheriff
Republican Candidate(s): Ryan Lee
Fremont County Treasurer
Republican Candidate(s): James Anderson
Commissioner District 1
Republican Candidate(s): Clarence Thomas, Timothy Haid
Commissioner District 3
Republican Candidate(s): Ron Fabrizius, Joseph Lucero
Commissioner District 4
Republican Candidate(s): Michael Jones
Dubois Mayor
Candidate(s): Patricia Neveaux, Jason Kintzler
Hudson Councilmembers
Candidate(s): Mary Robeson, Josh Williams
Hudson Mayor
Candidate(s): Michael Anderson
Lander Mayor
Candidate(s): Dan Hahn, Monte Richardson, Julie Silber
Pavillion Mayor
Candidate(s): Richard Matthew Pattison
Riverton Mayor
Candidate(s): Richard Gard
Shoshoni Mayor
Candidate(s): Joel Highsmith, Ronald Ankeny
State Senator (Senate District 25)
Republican Candidate(s): Cale Case, Shawn Olmstead
State Representative (House District 28)
Republican Candidate(s): John Winter
State Representative (House District 33)
Republican Candidate(s): Sarah Penn, Valaira Whiteman
Democratic Candidate(s): Andi LeBeau
State Representative (House District 34)
Republican Candidate(s): Pepper Ottman
State Representative (House District 54)
Republican Candidate(s): Lloyd Larsen
State Representative (House District 55)
Republican Candidate(s): Ember Oakley
To review candidate filings for offices such as governor, state superintendent, and state auditor, click here.
To view candidate filings for Fremont County Democrat Precinct Committee People, click here.
To view candidate filings for Fremont County Republican Precinct Committee People, click here.
Refer to the map server to find your Lander City Council Ward or visit this link if you live in Riverton.
County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.