2022 case summary from the Coroner’s office

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie provided her office’s 2022 case summary and comparison at the January 10 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting. The numbers provided are as of January 6, 2023.

There have been 337 recorded deaths in Fremont County for 2022, 51 less than in 2021. 149 were coroner cases, 27 less than in 2021. Nine cases are currently pending toxicology and/or autopsy.

Among the coroner cases for 2022, 47 were “non-natural” in manner (accident, homicide, suicide, undetermined). 21 less than in 2021.

The number of accidental deaths for 2022 is 34 (48 in 2021), which is 1.5 times the national average for our population.

The number of deaths by suicide is 7 for 2022 (17 in 2021), which is about 1.8 times the national average for our population.

The number of deaths by homicide is 3 for 2022 (2 in 2021).

There have been 17 motor vehicle deaths in 2022 (16 in 2021). 12 of the total involved alcohol and/or drugs. This is over 3 times the national average for our population.

The leading cause of accidental death in 2022 was motor vehicle accidents (17), the second was drug and/or alcohol toxicity (7), and third was falls (3). Others are hypothermia (2), asphyxia (2), fire trauma (2) and animal bites (1).

Total drug- and alcohol-related deaths account for 45 of all 149 cases. Of the non-natural deaths, 29 of 47 were drug/alcohol related.

Of all 45 total drug- and alcohol-related deaths, the primary substance of abuse in Fremont County remains alcohol at 32. Methamphetamine is at 13 (down from 19 in 2021). Cannabis is at 5 (up from 3 in 2021). Fentanyl is at 4 (down from 7 in 2021). Benzodiazepines are at 2. Opiates, excluding Fentanyl (oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, etc.) are at 1. Note: some cases involve more than one substance relating to drug and/or alcohol.

