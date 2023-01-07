2020 Summer Olympics gold medal winning swimmer Zach Apple put on clinic for Lander Swim Club Saturday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Swim Club was in for a treat on Saturday, January 7 with a day-long clinic run by Zach Apple, gold medal winner in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4×100m medley relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Apple poses with the Lander Swim Club 12 and older group. h/t Vince Tropea

The clinic took place at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center, and was split up into two sections based on age.

The young swimmers got a chance to get autographs from and take photos with Apple, received some tips and training, and also had the chance to field questions for the Olympian later in the day as well.

With a strong and storied winning swimming record both past and present, it’s no wonder Apple agreed to make the trip, and he told County 10 what the experience is like to be in Lander teaching the next generation of swimmers.



Check out some photos from the first half of the clinic below.