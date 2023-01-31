2 local school districts posted graduation rates above 90 percent last year

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming’s graduation rates have remained statistically strong – above 80 percent since 2015-16. The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced today that high school graduation rates were 81.8 percent in 2021-22, a decrease of .6 percent from 2020-21’s 82.4 percent, which was the highest rate reported in a nine-year span.

Fifteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90% or above for the 2021-22 school year, including Fremont County School Districts #2 (91.7%) and #24 (94.7%). Below are the graduation rates for the rest of the districts within the county for last year.

FCSD #1 (80.9%)

FCSD #6 (75.0%)

FCSD #14 (50.9%)

FCSD #21 (34.8%)

FCSD #25 (59.2%)

FCSD #38 (18.2%)

Full graduation rate statistics are available here.

Advertisement

Since the 2009-10 school year, the WDE has calculated graduation rates using the Federal Four-Year Adjusted Cohort Methodology established by the U.S. Department of Education, complying with federal law that requires all states to calculate graduation rates the same way. Students are counted in the four-year, “on-time,” high school graduation rate if they earn a diploma by September 15 following their cohort’s fourth year. Five- and six-year graduation rates are also calculated, and can be viewed with the rest of the graduation rate data.