19 local students make UW spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Local students are:
Dubois
Autumn Cummings
James D. Taylor
Fort Washakie
Charlie J. Enos
Katie Elizabeth Hines
Lander
Emma Jo Comstock
Mason Rosalie Jacobson
Nathaniel D. Morneau
Andrea L. Stigers
Tina Yaw
Riverton
Jocelyn Alvarado
Steven A. Aragon
Carrie Brooke Faaberg
Cambrie J. Gray
Tonya D. Martin
Jeremy Molt
Paige Nolan
Alexa Nowland
Tanner Selvig
Terry D. Want
The complete list of residents can be viewed here.