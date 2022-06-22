19 local students make UW spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Local students are:

Dubois

Autumn Cummings

James D. Taylor

Fort Washakie

Charlie J. Enos

Katie Elizabeth Hines

Lander

Emma Jo Comstock

Mason Rosalie Jacobson

Nathaniel D. Morneau

Andrea L. Stigers

Tina Yaw

Riverton

Jocelyn Alvarado

Steven A. Aragon

Carrie Brooke Faaberg

Cambrie J. Gray

Tonya D. Martin

Jeremy Molt

Paige Nolan

Alexa Nowland

Tanner Selvig

Terry D. Want

The complete list of residents can be viewed here.