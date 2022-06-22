19 local students make UW spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll

Amanda Fehring
h/t University of Wyoming

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll. 

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. 

Local students are:

Dubois               
Autumn Cummings
James D. Taylor

Fort Washakie        
Charlie J. Enos
Katie Elizabeth Hines

Lander               
Emma Jo Comstock
Mason Rosalie Jacobson
Nathaniel D. Morneau
Andrea L. Stigers
Tina Yaw

Riverton             
Jocelyn Alvarado
Steven A. Aragon
Carrie Brooke Faaberg
Cambrie J. Gray
Tonya D. Martin
Jeremy Molt
Paige Nolan
Alexa Nowland
Tanner Selvig
Terry D. Want

The complete list of residents can be viewed here.

