18-year-old Wyoming man dead after June 9 Platte County rollover

On June 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 42.5 on Palmer Canyon Road in Platte County, according to a report issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday, June 15th.

Around 8:54 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one vehicle rollover.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Wyoming resident Richard Wardell.

According to the report, Wardell was eastbound on Palmer Canyon Road, when near mile marker 42.5, the vehicle’s right-side tires exited the roadway to the right.

Wardell over-corrected and the vehicle crossed/exited the roadway, traveled a short distance on the grass, became airborne, and overturned.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seatbelt was in use.

There have been 39 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 39 in 2021, 39 in 2020, and 70 in 2019 to date.