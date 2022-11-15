18 Runners from Riverton and Lander at Nike Northwest Cross Country Championships

Riverton head cross country coach Tawn Gopp took 18 Riverton and Lander runners to the Nike Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho.

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield won the boy’s open division in 16.01.1 and Class 3-A state girls champion Ameya Eddy of Lander was 57th overall in the girl’s championship division race in a time of 19:18.3.

There were 2,500 runners competing in the various boys and girls divisions.

Competing in the boys open, a class for juniors and seniors who didn’t qualify by time for the championship race Alex Truax was 44th, Diego Lobatos 47th, Jacob Castro 67th, Reed McFadden 76th, Azaniah Guthrie 112th, Gage Gose 150th, Davian Spoonhunter 155th, and Carlos Shaw 239th. Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield won the boys open event – {h/t Christy Chatfield}

In the boys JV division for freshman and sophomore runners Kyler Heil finished 24th, with Marshall Walton 38th, Alex Bisbee 89th and Landon Withrow 116th.

Darien Bell was 72nd in the girls open followed by Shala Babits in 95th, and Alexis Whiteplume 175th . Samantha Krantz finished 204th in the girls’ junior varsity.

Runners from Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming competed in the event.

