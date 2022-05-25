16 Fremont County high school athletes earn All-State honors for track and field

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Coaches Association has announced the All-State selection for track and field. Fremont County had 16 athletes receive the honor.

Athletes must finish in the top two in an event, or be a part of a winning relay team to receive the distinction.

Here are the selection for All-State in Fremont County.

Girls:

2A

Larissa MeElroy – Wyoming Indian High School Was All-State in 2019 and 2021



3A

Ameya Eddy – Lander Valley High School

Avery Bever – Lander Valley High School

Abigal Gribowskas – Lander Valley High School

Alex Colman – Lander Valley High School

Avery Crane – Lander Valley High School Was All State in 2021



Boys:

1A

Max Claar – Dubois High School

Wyatt Trembly – Dubois High School

2A

Jaycee Herbert – Wind River High School Was All-State in 2021



3A