16 Fremont County high school athletes earn All-State honors for track and field

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Coaches Association has announced the All-State selection for track and field. Fremont County had 16 athletes receive the honor.
Athletes must finish in the top two in an event, or be a part of a winning relay team to receive the distinction.
Here are the selection for All-State in Fremont County.
Girls:
2A
- Larissa MeElroy – Wyoming Indian High School
- Was All-State in 2019 and 2021
3A
- Ameya Eddy – Lander Valley High School
- Avery Bever – Lander Valley High School
- Abigal Gribowskas – Lander Valley High School
- Alex Colman – Lander Valley High School
- Avery Crane – Lander Valley High School
- Was All State in 2021
Boys:
1A
- Max Claar – Dubois High School
- Wyatt Trembly – Dubois High School
2A
- Jaycee Herbert – Wind River High School
- Was All-State in 2021
3A
- Gage Gose – Lander Valley High School
- Caynen Brown – Lander Valley High School
- Shawn Cozzens – Lander Valley High School
- Blaine Goklish – Lander Valley High School
- Was All-State in 2021
- Matisse Weaver – Lander Valley High School
- Reed McFadden – Lander Valley High School
- Aidan Russel – Lander Valley High School