16 Fremont County high school athletes earn All-State honors for track and field

Wyatt Burichka
(Stock Photo)

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming High School Coaches Association has announced the All-State selection for track and field. Fremont County had 16 athletes receive the honor.

Athletes must finish in the top two in an event, or be a part of a winning relay team to receive the distinction.

Here are the selection for All-State in Fremont County.

Girls:

2A

  • Larissa MeElroy – Wyoming Indian High School
    • Was All-State in 2019 and 2021

3A

  • Ameya Eddy – Lander Valley High School
  • Avery Bever – Lander Valley High School
  • Abigal Gribowskas – Lander Valley High School
  • Alex Colman – Lander Valley High School
  • Avery Crane – Lander Valley High School
    • Was All State in 2021

Boys:

1A

  • Max Claar – Dubois High School
  • Wyatt Trembly – Dubois High School

2A

  • Jaycee Herbert – Wind River High School
    • Was All-State in 2021

3A

  • Gage Gose – Lander Valley High School
  • Caynen Brown – Lander Valley High School
  • Shawn Cozzens – Lander Valley High School
  • Blaine Goklish – Lander Valley High School
    • Was All-State in 2021
  • Matisse Weaver – Lander Valley High School
  • Reed McFadden – Lander Valley High School
  • Aidan Russel – Lander Valley High School

