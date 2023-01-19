16 arrested for impaired driving during New Year’s weekend operation

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the New Year’s holiday weekend resulted in 170 traffic stops, 16 arrests of impaired drivers, and 5 controlled substance arrests.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the Fremont County DUI Task Force issued 22 speeding citations, 53 citations for other offenses, and made 22 other arrests. The task force issued 48 warnings during the 5-day operation. The task force also wrote no seat belt citations and child restraint citations.

SafeRide operated by the Wind River Transportation Authority provided rides home on New Year’s Eve to party goers. Social media was used to promote this new service, as well as newspaper articles and Internet-based news sites. Event flyers were also distributed to local bars and establishments promoting SafeRide. On New Year’s Eve, 14 people in Lander and and 4 people in Riverton were given safe rides home.

During 2022, 10 fatal crashes and 11 traffic-related fatalities occurred in Fremont County. Seven of the 11 fatalities were alcohol related. During 2022, 51 alcohol-related crashes occurred in Fremont County.

During the New Year’s weekend operation, one fatal crash occurred in Fremont County; it was weather related and did not involve an impaired driver.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be at work again over Super Bowl weekend in February.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.