1500 Goodrich Dr

Lander

Start Date: 09/15/2023

End Date: 09/16/2023

Start Time: 08:30 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

Big Four Family YARD SALE!

AT 750 FREMONT STREET

8:30am-5pm on Friday 9/15

7:00am-3pm on Saturday 9/16

lots of clothes, sports, toys, new items!

Lift Reclining Chair $250

Intex 15’ x 42” Swimming Pool $200

Liv Enchant 20” bike $125

Yogibo Beanbag $75

Sewing Machine $100

Happy Saling!

